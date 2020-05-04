Personalize your DealNews Experience
This just-released set is at list price, but if you buy it today, you'll get three free gifts, including the LEGO Star Wars Death Star II Battle, LEGO Poppy's Carriage, and a LEGO Buildable Mother's Day Card. Buy Now at LEGO
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Zavvi
Take your imagination for a dive with this set that's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
LEGO is the ultimate toy for anyone looking to keep their hands busy and their creative juices flowing. This cat promises to be lucky, and is bound to be cute. Win win with a low by $3! Buy Now at LEGO
That's a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Walmart
Now is the time to snag deep discounts on figures or sets you've been eyeing. Shop Now at LEGO
Happy, engaged kids? Priceless. These highly informational articles are also free. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Games and puzzles start at $4, learning toys at $5, and building toy sets at $8. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Let your imagination soar to new heights with this deal that's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $5 more shipped. Buy Now at Macy's
