New
LEGO · 30 mins ago
LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV w/LEGO Charles Dickens Tribute
$160 $200
free shipping

You'd pay over $100 more for these two items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO

Tips
  • Add the Tantive IV to cart to get the Dickens Tribute for free in-cart.
Features
  • includes 5 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper, plus an R2-D2 droid LEGO figure.
  • also includes a blaster pistol, 3 blasters, and a pair of electrobinoculars
  • the Charles Dickens tribute includes 333 pieces
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies LEGO LEGO
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register