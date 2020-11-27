You'd pay over $100 more for these two items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO
- Add the Tantive IV to cart to get the Dickens Tribute for free in-cart.
- includes 5 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper, plus an R2-D2 droid LEGO figure.
- also includes a blaster pistol, 3 blasters, and a pair of electrobinoculars
- the Charles Dickens tribute includes 333 pieces
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $4 under what you'd pay at most other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Visit space, make pizza, drive a monster truck, fight forest fires and more through your mini LEGO figures and their amazing accessories. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the LEGO City Space Satellite Service Mission Space Shuttle Toy Building Set for $5.99 (low by $2).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180-pieces
- for ages 7 years and up
- Model: 6283914
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard or Frustration-Free Packaging.
- 2,573-pieces
- detailed dashboard, working steering wheel, 4-speed sequential gearbox, detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine, & a working winch
- Model: 6303791
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Save on over 50 select sets featuring Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Flintstones, Avengers, and more. Plus, take advantage of the special offers listed below. Shop Now at LEGO
- Get a free Charles Dickens Tribute with purchases of $150 or more.
- Join VIP and get a free Chariot with the purchase of the new Colosseum.
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
Shop your favorite sets of Harry Potter, Star Wars, City, Creator, Architecture, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match for $24 ($16 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at LEGO
- 1,334 pieces
- ages 16+
- Model: 10220
PIVOT! on around to this set that is $12 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,070 Pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 21319
Apply coupon code "USA10 " to save a couple bucks. It's $15 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Zavvi
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
That's the best price we could find for this building kit by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- ages 12+
- 1,197 pieces
- Model: 21045
Sign In or Register