Walmart · 38 mins ago
LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar
$25 $32
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $32 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Includes 6 minifigures and 4 droid figures
  • Model: 75245
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
