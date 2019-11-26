Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
LEGO Speed Champions 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback (183 Pieces)
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's a low by at least $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • a buildable ‘timing’ board with digital display and Ford logo stickers
  • Model: 75884
