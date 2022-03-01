Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
Get your order in early for this Star Wars and LEGO collectors dream come true! Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected to be released on March 1, 2022.
- ages 18+
- 675-pieces
- Model: 75327
Though this is the list price, it's a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Plus, it's a snake and crocodile you don't have to feed! Buy Now at Walmart
- includes crocodile, snake and frog models
- for ages 7+
- Model: 31121
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 2048-pieces
- includes 7 minifigures
Save on discounted sets and figures, as well as LEGO apparel, magnets, key chains, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
That's not just a $12 price low but possibly a new low for your relationship, as well. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- In paperback at this price.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 18" waving tube man and 32-page book
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
That is $44 less than you'd pay purchasing 3 units separately. Buy Now at Walmart
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- height adjustable shelves
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save $16 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- linkable
- no hardwiring required
- includes chains
That is a $10 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 9+
- 474 pieces
- Model: 75301
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Bag this newly released item and get a free bonus set (a $19 value). Buy Now at LEGO
- The Vintage Taxi set will apply automatically in the cart.
- glow-in-the-dark tiles
- spins on an axis
- over 16" high
- 2,585 pieces
- for ages 18+
- Model: 21332
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
