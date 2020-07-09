New
Zavvi · 1 hr ago
LEGO Sale at Zavvi
Deals from $90
free shipping

Save up to $47 on five different sets. Plus, coupon code " 4JULY" bags free shipping (an additional savings of $9.99). Shop Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • LEGO Star Wars: Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter for $89.99 ($26 off)
  • LEGO Ninjago: Destiny's Bounty for $114.99 ($15 off)
  • LEGO Architecture: The White House for $99.99 (only merchant available)
  • LEGO Creator Expert: London Bus for $109.99 (low by $30)
  • LEGO Technic: Car Transporter for $129.99 (low by $47)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "4JULY"
  • Expires 7/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Zavvi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register