LEGO · 36 mins ago
Up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $35
Around 40 sets are discounted, most of which are on the smaller side. There's also a number of LEGO-themed clothes for kids and even bigger kids. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
LEGO Sets at Walmart
Up to 42% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Fish Tank
$30
free shipping w/ $35
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
