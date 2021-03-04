Shop and save on over 20 items with prices starting at $3. Save on keychains, pods, accessory sets, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Bag free shipping on orders of $35 of more; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the LEGO Friends Chocolate Box & Flower for $3.99 ($1 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
- includes 4 buildable number blocks, display stand, and a minifigure
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- four Mandalorian Shock Trooper minifigs
- Model: 75267
Apply coupon code "YN3M4VWU" for a 60% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- 3 riding modes
- 250W motor
- wear-resistant vacuum tires
- foldable
- dual disc brakes
- adjustable height range from 31" to 41"
- 220-lb. weight capacity
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
Shop over 200 toys. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Toysmith Neato! Classic Retro Magic Rail Twirler for $6 (low by $3).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 5+
- 185 pieces
- Model: 60242
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 18 months & up
- build 15 easy-to-assemble models, including a pineapple, house & a whale
- Model: 6288645
Spend $50 on LEGO sets and get a $10 Target Gift Card. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement for $19.99.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 8+
- includes 3 LEGO minfigures
- Model: 6289562
