Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
LEGO · 1 hr ago
LEGO Sale
20% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35

Everything is awesome when you save big on sets, watches, tumblers, and more from Friends to Ninjago, and everything in between. Shop Now at LEGO

Tips
  • Shipping starts at $4.95, or get free shipping with orders over $35.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
kissdadish
the sale stinks as per usual from Lego direct. there are no sets for sale. all garbage
1 hr 9 min ago