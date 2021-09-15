Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 82 pieces
- includes llama mini figure with maracas accessory
- 14 random beatbits and 2 special beatbits
- Model: 43105
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
It's list price but the only place to get it at list price (with third-party sellers charging close to $100.) Plus, you'll get a free LEGO City Skater or LEGO Friends Emma's Magical Box set with this purchase. Buy Now at LEGO
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "21NCNNTQ" to save $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HooroorDirect via Amazon.
- stainless steel pulley
- 2" x 52-foot slackline
- ratchet for slackline
- monkey bar
- triangle clip
- two tree protector cushions
- carry bag
Apply coupon code "79EGT3UC" for a savings of $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HR-Heige via Amazon.
- foldable
- one key start
If you've been more admirable than impish this year, feel free to treat yourself to a $20 discount. Even Belsnickel himself would approve. Or, if it's a gift for an Office superfan, be sure to remind them that it's a tangible thing which you can point to and say, "Hey man, I love you this many dollars worth." Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due for release in late November.
- 24 Pocket Pops
- We hope that one of them is Nate with his mittens...
That's $20 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi truck and trailer is 25” long and 8” high and features realistic flashing lights & sounds
- 10” loader
- Model: 82288
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
- download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- delivered 5 times a year
Although this is at list price, it's only just been released is currently unavailable elsewhere. Plus, bag a free FC Barcelona Celebration set with purchase. Buy Now at LEGO
- The great thing about an FC Barcelona LEGO set is that, even if you spill the pieces all over the place, it'll never get Messi.
- recommended for ages 18+
- 5508 pieces
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 910-pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 6288198
Who says LEGOs are just for kids? Save $12 on this set. Buy Now at Target
- Posted by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? I like it because it's a great savings for LEGO (I admit it: I play with my sons LEGOs when no one is watching), and who doesn't like Friends?
- 1,070 Pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 21319
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers minifigures
- Model: 75288
That is $8 below list, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- ages 8+
- 432-pieces
- TIE Fighter Pilot, Stormtrooper, and NI-L8 Protocol Droid minifigures
- Model: 75300
