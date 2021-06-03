LEGO Sale: 20% off

Save on a selection of several small sets, perfect for topping off a gift, setting back for stocking stuffers, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Pictured is the LEGO Iconic Picture Frame for $13.59 ($3 off).
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
It's $4 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 24" x 20"
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's $10 less than buying from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 665 pieces
- for ages 9+
- Model: 42122
Shop for action figures ranging from Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers and more to help spark your child's imaginative play or just to build your own collection. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $4.99 but orders $35 or more ship free.
- Pictured is The Loyal Subjects Ghostbusters Action Figure Assortment for $1.97.
Apply coupon code "704MKFE1" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Orange.
- Sold by Eviskession via Amazon.
- includes launcher with 8 glider planes
Clip the $50 on-page coupon and apply code "30XESIOL" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hooroor Direct via Amazon.
- includes 66-ft. Ninjaline, large ratchet, 6 small ratchets, 12 climbing rocks, steering wheel, 2 gym rings, rope ladder, and more
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Spend $40 or more and get a free LEGO Dots Photo Holder Cube. Shop Now at LEGO
- cube kit has a small compartment, photo holder, and tiles
Choose from Creator, Marvel, Architecture, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Bricks and Houses Set for $15.99 ($4 under what LEGO direct charges).
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366 pieces
- build and customize your own levels
- includes Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa
- Model: 71380
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
That's $5 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- authentic crane functions
- builds a 30" crane arm that extends and rotates
- 8-wheel steering
- 4 outriggers to fix the crane in place
- Model: 42108
