LEGO Sale: 20% off

Save on a selection of several small sets, perfect for topping off a gift, setting back for stocking stuffers, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Pictured is the LEGO Iconic Picture Frame for $13.59 ($3 off).
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Choose from Creator, Marvel, Architecture, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Bricks and Houses Set for $15.99 ($4 under what LEGO direct charges).
It's $9 under our March mention, $105 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
Apply code "9VSE3HUC" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DukaBun via Amazon.
- anti-slip
- non-toxic
Apply coupon code "J88K7BO7" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Exhobby via Amazon.
- Available in Red or Black.
- speeds up to 19mph
- capsize recovery
- reverse function
- 2.4GHz frequency
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Custom Cornhole Boards Star Spangled Cornhole Boards for $165.99 ($46 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO
- This is on back order but can be ordered at this price now and will be sent when back in stock.
- Create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366 pieces
- build and customize your own levels
- includes Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa
- Model: 71380
That's about $30 under what most third-party sellers charge; this is the way. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 1,023-piece starship construction kit w/ 5 collectible LEGO Star Wars characters
- Model: 75292
It's $33 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1226 pieces
- for ages 6+
- Model: 60198
Choose in-store pickup to get the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $4. Buy Now at Target
- 647 pieces
- measures 7" H x 5" W x 5" D
- Model: 75276
Sign In or Register