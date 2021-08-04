LEGO Resort Tickets: Buy 1, get 2nd free w/ LEGO purchase
LEGO · 18 mins ago
LEGO Resort Tickets
Buy 1, get 2nd free w/ LEGO purchase

Make any LEGO purchase and receive a fully-paid adults' or kids' ticket to LEGOLAND Resorts and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers. Tickets usually start at $20. Shop Now at LEGO

  • Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the offer.
  • Your voucher will be sent via email with the purchase of any LEGO product; the voucher will not appear in cart.
  • For in-store purchases, you will receive a voucher at the register.
