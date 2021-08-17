LEGO Promos: Free items w/ purchase

Get a free gift with your purchase. Shop Now at LEGO
- Free Sailboat Adventure with $200 purchase
- Free Expansion Set with $40 LEGO Super Mario purchase, excluding Starter Course (pictured)
- Free LEGO Master's Book of Secrets with any Classic purchase over $60
-
Expires 8/29/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- wide base
- contoured seat
- 110-lbs. max weight limit
- measures 44" x 18" x 32.5"
- Model: 101SIOC
Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
Apply code "70J774BA" to save $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Orange.
- Sold by Bestfull via Amazon.
- includes 8 foam planes and launch gun
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO
While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO
- create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
- Model: 10280
Save on a selection of several small sets, perfect for topping off a gift, curing those any day blues, and more Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Iconic Picture Frame for $13.59 ($3 off)
It's list price but the only place to get it at list price (with third-party sellers charging close to $100.) Plus, you'll get a free LEGO City Skater or LEGO Friends Emma's Magical Box set with this purchase. Buy Now at LEGO
Sign In or Register