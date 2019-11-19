Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Ninjago Masters of Spinjitzu: Oni Titan
$29 $50
free shipping

That's $7 under our January mention, $21 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 522 pieces
  • disc shooters
  • 2 katanas
  • a buildable flag
  • 4 minifigures
  • Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
robertr
Price at Walmart.com is $49.99, not $29
1 hr 17 min ago