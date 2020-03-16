Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
LEGO Ninjago Jay and Lloyd's Velocity Racers Kit
$24 $30
pickup

If you're self isolating, there's no better way to spend your time than building some wallet-friendly LEGO models at a low of at least $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 322-piece set
  • 3 minifigures
  • suitable for ages 7+
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register