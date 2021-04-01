While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $35 receive free shipping.
- includes 4 buildable number blocks, display stand, and a minifigure
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Apply coupon code "9VM4MP57" for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- 12-16-KM/H speed
- 8-10-KM/H mileage
- includes charger & toolkit
- 36V 3.6Ah lithium battery
- 143-lbs. maximum load limit
It's $91 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- sammu wood
- front door opens and closes
- measures 70.9" L x 48.9" W x 62.25" H
- includes outdoor grill with removable lid and chalkboard
- Model: 00182
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
Save on a selection of keychains, pods, accessory sets, and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at LEGO
- Bag free shipping on orders of $35 of more; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
Save $6 over the next best price we found. Clip the $6 off on-page coupon to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,070 Pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 21319
Save up to 20% off on LEGO sets. Plus, save an additional $10 on your LEGO order of $50 or more (discount applies in cart). Choose from Creator, Marvel, Minecraft, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic 484-Piece Medium Creative Brick Box for $25.79 ($9 off and a shipped low by $6).
It's $3 off and at Amazon's all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- four Mandalorian Shock Trooper minifigs
- Model: 75267
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $6.39, a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 55 pieces
- for ages 5+
Sign In or Register