New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
LEGO Movie 2 Welcome to Apocalypseburg! Building Set
$220 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
Features
  • 3,178 pieces
  • includes 12 minifigures
  • Model: 70840
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register