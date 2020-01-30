Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
LEGO Movie 2 Pop-Up Party Bus
$38 $80
free shipping

That's $12 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes Unikitty as Disco Kitty and Zebe, plus Tempo and Melody mini-doll figures.
  • Bus measures 9x11x9".
  • opening cockpit
  • opening roof and sides
  • LEGO light brick
  • flip-up disco ball
  • Model: 70828
