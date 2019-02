Beginning February 8, Regal Cinemas offers its Regal Crown Club members a LEGO Movie 2 Emmet Figure forwhen you purchase a LEGO Movie 2 Movie Ticket . (Scroll down to view this offer. Not a member? It's free to join .) Some exclusions apply, and offer is valid only while supplies last.The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is expected to release on February 8.