LEGO · 22 mins ago
free for kids
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
Features
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (check your subscription confirmation email for when you'll receive your next issue)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
