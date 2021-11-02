sponsored
New
LEGO · 21 mins ago
free for kids
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
Features
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (check your subscription confirmation email for when you'll receive your next issue)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/30/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
LEGO · 1 mo ago
LEGO Sale
Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
Sign In or Register