LEGO Life Magazine Subscription: free for kids
LEGO · 30 mins ago
LEGO Life Magazine Subscription
free for kids

  • If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
  • download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
  • LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
  • delivered 5 times a year
