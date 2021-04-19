New
LEGO Life Magazine Subscription
free for kids

Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO

Features
  • LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
  • Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
  • Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page

Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.

