LEGO offers its LEGO Life Magazine 1-Year Subscription for free to children between the ages of 5 and 9. Simply sign up your child for an account and you'll receive 4 issues throughout the year. Shop Now at LEGO
The latest edition of the encyclopedia is $4 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Sadly, it includes items from The Rise of Skywalker. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
Is the table you're sitting in front of masculine or feminine? Which pronoun do you use when you're addressing your boss? What's the difference between "Ser" and "Estar"? You'll find answers to these questions and more in Sergio Rodriguez' guide, which is currently completamente gratis. (That means completely free and a $4 savings.) Shop Now at Amazon
Spring clean your entire life, including your mind, with this free ebook. Shop Now at Amazon
Get some positive, constructive advice during this stressful time in life. Shop Now at Amazon
Now is the time to snag deep discounts on figures or sets you've been eyeing. Shop Now at LEGO
LEGO is the ultimate toy for anyone looking to keep their hands busy and their creative juices flowing. This cat promises to be lucky, and is bound to be cute. Win win with a low by $3! Buy Now at LEGO
Take your imagination for a dive with this set that's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
That's the best we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Walmart
