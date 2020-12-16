New
LEGO · 42 mins ago
LEGO Life Magazine 1-Year Subscription
free
free shipping

The magazine is recommended for ages 5 to 9 and is packed with LEGO activities, comics, posters, and a Cool Creations section. You can download the current issue as well as previous issues from the LEGO archive page. Shop Now at LEGO

Features
  • 4 issues per year
  • Published 42 min ago
