1 hr ago
LEGO LEGOLAND Park Resort Exclusive Set
$65 $90
free shipping

You may not be able to visit, but you can BUILD a LEGOLAND park and save $25 along the way (to your room)! Buy Now

  • The offer will appear in a pop-up window on this page.
Features
  • Includes 8 minifigures, 2 LEGOLAND Park employees, and more than 1,300 elements.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
