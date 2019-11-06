New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
LEGO Ideas Voltron
$140 $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 5 buildable and posable lions that can be transformed and combined to create the Voltron super robot
  • 2,321 pieces
  • includes a sword and shield
  • Model: 21311
