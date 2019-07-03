New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book
$43 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book Building Kit for $42.99 with free shipping. That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best in-stock price we could find today by $27.) Buy Now
  • Amazon has it for the same price
  • includes four minifigures
  • Model: 21315
