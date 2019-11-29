Personalize your DealNews Experience
$16 less than Amazon and the best deal we've seen since last Black Friday. Buy Now at LEGO
Discounted sets include LEGO Star Wars, Disney, City, and Duplo. Shop Now at Kohl's
Although that's list price, third-party sellers are charging around $50 more for this hard-to-find 25th show anniversary set. Buy Now at LEGO
That's a $20 low and a great price for a set this large. Buy Now at Walmart
The Kohl's Cash makes it the best deal we've seen, as other stores charge the same without it. Buy Now at Kohl's
These doorbusters put many items at the best price of the year, including Instant Pots, Nintendo Switch console bundles, TVs, and more Shop Now at Target
From Cinderella's castle to the United States Capitol Building, LEGO's got something for everyone's imagination. Shop Now at LEGO
Save on a variety of toys, from action figures and craft kits to puzzles and RC toys, with prices starting at $2.35 after savings. Shop Now at Target
Save on Fingerlings, Hatchimals, Calico Critters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a low by $8. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest we could find by $9 and a great price for a LEGO stocking filler. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
