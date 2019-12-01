Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
Discounted sets include LEGO Star Wars, Disney, City, and Duplo. Shop Now at Kohl's
Although that's list price, third-party sellers are charging around $50 more for this hard-to-find 25th show anniversary set. Buy Now at LEGO
The Kohl's Cash makes it the best deal we've seen, as other stores charge the same without it. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of toys, from action figures and craft kits to puzzles and RC toys, with prices starting at $2.35 after savings. Shop Now at Target
Save on Fingerlings, Hatchimals, Calico Critters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
The Macy's 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. Several doorbusters are already live as well as most other deals, although a selection of free after rebate offers start on Thursday and are in-store only. Shop Now at Macy's
Save up to $40 on a wide range of men's dress shirt styles. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on almost 300 boys' and girls' puffer jackets and coats. Buy Now at Macy's
Save on a variety of home items, from couches and coffee tables to storage benches, bed frames, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
It's the lowest we could find by $9 and a great price for a LEGO stocking filler. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we've seen and low today by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen for the Harry Potter and Star Wars version (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $5).
Update: Star Wars has increased, but Harry Potter is still this price. Buy Now at Zavvi
