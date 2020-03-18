Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 Augmented Reality Building Kit
$48
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon matches
  • requires LEGO Hidden Side app for augmented reality gameplay
  • 689 pieces
  • includes 5 minifigures and dog figure
  • Model: 70423
LEGO
