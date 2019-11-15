New
Barnes & Noble · 1 hr ago
LEGO Harry Potter Mini Build Set
Free w/ $25+ LEGO Purchase
free shipping w/ $35

That's a savings of $9 and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble

  • Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4.99.
  • 40 piece set includes Harry, Hedwig in her cage, a luggage trolley, spellbook, and wand.
  • Expires 11/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
Tyger8198
Do we know if this is in store as well?
11 min ago