Best Buy offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than most retailers charge, although we saw it for $15 less in March. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11.
Update: The price has dropped to $16.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Radio Flyer Pathfinder 2-in-1 Wagon with Folding Seats in Red for $59 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $56.) Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO City Arctic Air Transport Set for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit for $18.48. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set for $9.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.)
Update: The price has dropped to $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Building Set for $55.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
