PlayStation Store · 1 hr ago
LEGO Harry Potter Collection for PS4
$6 $20

That's at least $10 less than what major retailers charge for a physical copy. Buy Now at PlayStation Store

Features
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
  • all DLC
  • Expires 5/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
