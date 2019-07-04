New
LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set
$9 $15
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set for $9.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
  • Amazon matches this price.
  • 157 pieces and 2 minifigures
  • Model: 75950
