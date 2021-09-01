LEGO Games at Fanatical: Up to 81% off

New
Fanatical · 47 mins ago
Up to 81% off
Save on 23 LEGO game favorites. Shop Now at Fanatical
- Pictured is LEGO The Ninjago Movie Videogame for $5.59 (72% off).
- digital download
Steam · 1 wk ago
Quake II RTX for PC
Free
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
- rated M Mature 17+
1 mo ago
PC Games at Indie Gala
Free
Steam charges $3 to $10 each for these titles. Shop Now
- FootLOL: Epic Fail League
- 33 Rounds
- 8BitBoy
- Lawless Lands Unrest
- Block Dungeon
- Inbetween Land
- Defense of Roman Britain
Epic Games Store · 1 wk ago
Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the best price we could find by $20. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
- contains all 3 expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC
Fanatical · 1 wk ago
Build Your Own All Stars 3 Bundle for PC (Steam)
from $1
Pick a single game for $1, five games for $2.99, or 10 games for $4.99. (Compared to a random selection of ten games from the bundle, that's a savings of $136.) Shop Now at Fanatical
- includes Close to the Sun, WRC 7, Tropico 4 Collectors Bundle, Steve Jackson's Sorcery! The Complete Collection, and This Strange Realm of Mine, among others
New
Fanatical · 1 hr ago
Square Enix at Fanatical
up to 90% off
Save on over 70 titles. Shop Now at Fanatical
- Pictured is Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for $2.79 (low by $17).
- digital downloads
Fanatical · 5 days ago
Medibang Mammoth Manga Comics Giveaway
free
Four free comics! They'd cost $8 on Kindle/Comixology. Shop Now at Fanatical
- includes Ampersand by Emi Fukasaku, Memories of the Sand by LordChung Production, Playboy by Pan Mitsubachi, and Split Story by Kata Katoh
