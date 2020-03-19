Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Brick Box
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's $10 less than what you'd pay direct from LEGO. Can't hang out with your friends right now? There are 2 right here waiting for you. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but pad your order to over $35 and bag free shipping.
Features
  • 321-pieces
  • suitable for ages 5+
  • Model: 41431
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register