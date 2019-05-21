Walmart offers the LEGO Friends Emma's Art Cafe for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
  • 378 pieces
  • Emma and Prankzy mini-doll figures
  • panini machine, coffee machine, cash register, seating area, opening shutters, artwork, price list, and more
  • Model: 41336