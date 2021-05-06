LEGO Flower Bouquet for $50

While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO
- This is on back order but can be ordered at this price now and will be sent when back in stock.
- Create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Choose from Creator, Marvel, Architecture, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Bricks and Houses Set for $15.99 ($4 under what LEGO direct charges).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
This collection starts at $2 and includes games like Castaway Paradise, Clea 2, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera, and over 700 more titles. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
Scroll about halfway down to find a selection of discounted Ubisoft games from $11.99. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition for $19.99 (low by $30).
- 7 discounted titles
Score huge savings on a wide selection of titles including Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition, Mortal Kombat X, Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle, and and many more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Cyberpunk 2077 for PC for $47.99 ($12 off).
- select titles available for multi-platforms
- digital downloads
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366 pieces
- build and customize your own levels
- includes Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa
- Model: 71380
That's about $30 under what most third-party sellers charge; this is the way. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 1,023-piece starship construction kit w/ 5 collectible LEGO Star Wars characters
- Model: 75292
It's $33 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1226 pieces
- for ages 6+
- Model: 60198
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- May the 4th be with you
- for ages 9+
- 474 pieces
- Model: 75301
Sign In or Register