LEGO Flower Bouquet for $50
New
LEGO · 40 mins ago
LEGO Flower Bouquet
$50
free shipping

While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO

Tips
  • This is on back order but can be ordered at this price now and will be sent when back in stock.
Features
  • Create your own bouquet
  • 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Gaming & Toys LEGO LEGO
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register