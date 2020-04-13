Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Hero style gaming (the caped crusader kind), or maybe villains are your thing? Either way you'll save. Steam is offering LEGO DC Super Villains, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham at steep discounts. Shop Now at Steam
Save on over 40 EA titles, including The Sims 4, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mass Effect Trilogy, and Battlefield V for PC, with select titles on Mac. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Big Fish Games is teaming up with the World Health Organization by encouraging everyone to stay home and Play Apart Together! Shop Now at Big Fish Games
Spend the weekend as Agent 47, the world's ultimate assassin. Shop Now at Steam
That's the best price we could find by $6. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
This is more than enough time to blast through the single-player campaign, at least, and to see if the multiplayer hooks you. Shop Now at Steam
That's a savings of $3. Shop Now at Steam
Sign In or Register