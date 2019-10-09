New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Creator Volkswagen Beetle
$70 $100
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen and a low today of $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • includes over 1,000 pieces
  • round tile with printed VW logo
  • arched fender elements
  • updated windshield design
  • four different license plate stickers
  • Model: 10252
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register