Best Buy · 36 mins ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set
$17 $25
Best Buy offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $3.) Buy Now

  • 341 pieces
  • creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
