Walmart · 56 mins ago
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Set
$35
free shipping w/ $35

That's $25 off and the perfect solution to keep kids occupied for hours. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad to over $35 to bag free shipping
  • 1,500 pieces
  • ages 4+
  • build 10 animal figures
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
