Costco · 47 mins ago
LEGO Classic Bricks Bricks Bricks 1,500-Piece Set
$47 for members $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Non-members pay a $2.35 surcharge.
Features
  • includes bricks, shapes, wheels, windows, doors, and eyes
  • recommended ages 4+
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
