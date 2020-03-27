Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
LEGO Classic 790-Piece Large Creative Brick Box + LEGO Classic Baseplate
$40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12 but most retailers charge at least $55 for the box alone. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose the Blue baseplate to get this price. Other colors are available for an additional fee.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register