Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO City Passenger Train Building Kit
$128 $160
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • motorized engine
  • 2 cars
  • platform
  • signals
  • configurable circular track
  • 10-speed Bluetooth remote control
  • Model: 60197
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register