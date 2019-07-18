New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
LEGO City Arctic Air Transport Set
$23 $40
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO City Arctic Air Transport Set for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) Buy Now

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • 277 pieces
  • 2 explorer minifigures
  • saber-toothed tiger figure
  • Model: 60193
