Walmart offers the LEGO City Arctic Air Transport Set for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 277 pieces
- 2 explorer minifigures
- saber-toothed tiger figure
- Model: 60193
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
- 341 pieces
- creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
- Model: 31091
Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Jedi and Clone Troopers Battle Pack for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 4 minifigures
- 102 pieces
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
- rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
- desk with translucent-blue screen
- kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
- weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
- tool storage module with a wrench
- modules to store Iron Man suits
- radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
- Model: 76125
Amazon offers the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
- 419 pieces
- includes Reaper, Soldier: 76, and McCree minifigures
- Model: 75972
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- measures 95" x 75" x 43"
- 178-lb. capacity
- palm tree sprayer, waterfall, six balls
- Model: 57444EP
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 4 Minifigures
- buildable Captain America bike
- detachable non-shooting blasters
- 2 shield shooters
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit for $18.48. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 4 minifigures and 375 pieces
- Model: 76104
Walmart offers the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Pet Center for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price
- 2-story building with a pet shop downstairs and a vet clinic, pet grooming parlor and an animal playground with seesaw upstairs
- includes Stephanie, Mia, and Liam mini-doll figures, Mimì the bird, Harry the hamster, Lady the poodle, Bubbles the turtle, and Mini the bunny figures
- Model: 41345
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set for $9.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.)
Update: The price has dropped to $9. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 157 pieces and 2 minifigures
- Model: 75950
Sign In or Register