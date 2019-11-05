New
Walmart · 18 mins ago
LEGO City ATV Race Team
$11 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $14.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Target currently offers the same deal via in-store pickup.
Features
  • 239-pieces
  • Includes 2 ATV rider minifigures
  • Model: 60148
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register