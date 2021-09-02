LEGO Camp Nou FC Barcelona for $350
New
LEGO · 40 mins ago
LEGO Camp Nou FC Barcelona
$350
free shipping

Although this is at list price, it's only just been released is currently unavailable elsewhere. Plus, bag a free FC Barcelona Celebration set with purchase. Buy Now at LEGO

Tips
  • The great thing about an FC Barcelona LEGO set is that, even if you spill the pieces all over the place, it'll never get Messi.
Features
  • recommended for ages 18+
  • 5508 pieces
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies LEGO LEGO
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register