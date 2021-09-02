LEGO Camp Nou FC Barcelona for $350

Although this is at list price, it's only just been released is currently unavailable elsewhere. Plus, bag a free FC Barcelona Celebration set with purchase. Buy Now at LEGO
- The great thing about an FC Barcelona LEGO set is that, even if you spill the pieces all over the place, it'll never get Messi.
- recommended for ages 18+
- 5508 pieces
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 410 pieces
- Model: 76182
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO
While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO
- create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
- Model: 10280
Use coupon code "EAGLE40OFF" and save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at gogobird.com
- Ships from China, and make take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive.
- 35W motor
- smart mode
- remote control
- 6 axis gyroscope
- 450mAh battery
- runs up to 25 minutes on a full charge
- Model: 1020
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "15HEROON" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KBase Saber via Amazon.
- 3 sound fonts
- 10 light changes
- 6 light efficiency modes
At 25% off, it's the lowest price we found by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
- detachable, magnetic faceplate
- sound effects
- LED eyes
- ages 18+
- Model: F0765
It's list price but the only place to get it at list price (with third-party sellers charging close to $100.) Plus, you'll get a free LEGO City Skater or LEGO Friends Emma's Magical Box set with this purchase. Buy Now at LEGO
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
- download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- delivered 5 times a year
That is a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons
- 1,580 pieces
- for ages 10+
- Model: 42096
Target charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store. Otherwise, the next best shipped price is $8 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- 74 pieces
- Model: 60300
Who says LEGOs are just for kids? Save $12 on this set. Buy Now at Target
- Posted by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? I like it because it's a great savings for LEGO (I admit it: I play with my sons LEGOs when no one is watching), and who doesn't like Friends?
- 1,070 Pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 21319
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers minifigures
- Model: 75288
Sign In or Register